Ryan Farrugia enjoyed a very successful OCR racing weekend in Italy after clinching two historic victories in the Spartan Race in Misano last weekend.

Farrugia, popularly known as Ryan Mex, has waived the Malta flag proud on a number of occasions in Obstacle Racing over the last four years. In fact, he is the first Maltese to ever qualify and participate in Spartan World Championship and also won the Gozo Ultra 50K in 2020, the Spartan Orte 14K, as well as locally winning the Grid 6 times in a row.

On Saturday, Ryan Mex took part in the 12km Super Distance race which consisted of a 12km route that included 25 obstacles.

