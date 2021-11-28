Ryan Farrugia and Jemima Farley stole the headlines in the 2021 XTERRA Gozo Trails when setting new course records on their way to victory on Saturday.

Despite the terrible weather, 450 athletes and enthusiasts braved the mud and the cold to run around the whole perimeter of Gozo in this year’s race.

Participants between the ages of 17 and 70 years took part in the XTERRA Gozo Trails, with distances of 51km, 21km and 11km on option.

A record number of people across all the events, with no less than 130 people ran the Maltese islands only Ultramarathon. The circumnavigation of Gozo attracted over 50 foreign athletes, mainly French, to our sister island.

Farrugia and Farley broke the course records despite the muddy conditions.

