Sliema Wanderers have announced that Jeffrey Farrugia has been appointed as the new club president, replacing Keith Perry who had been at the helm of the club for the past ten years.

Last weekend, Perry announced that he was on the verge of making way for Farrugia to take charge of the club. In fact, Perry had been in talks with Farrugia since last February and negotiations have now come to a positive end.

