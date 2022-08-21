UNITED STATES 7

MALTA 10

(3-1, 2-2, 1-3, 1-4)

Malta U-16 national team coach Anthony Farrugia could not hide his delight as his young charges kickstarted their commitments in the World Championships with a stunning victory over the United States in Volos on Sunday.

It was a remarkable result for the Maltese youngsters who were facing an American team who holds a great tradition in international waterpolo.

The Americans seemed to be cruising to victory as they led 5-3 when ends were changed.

But the Maltese players put up a strong reaction in the final two sessions to turn the tables on their opponents and secure a huge victory on their first-ever appearance in a World Championship.

“I am really proud of this group of players,” coach Anthony Farrugia said.

“I would like to congratulate them for a great performance as today they gave everything they had. This is a team full of promising players who last year were named the Team of the Year in the SportMalta Awards.

