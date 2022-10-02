Maria Farrugia proved Durham Women’s hero on Sunday when she netted the winning penalty to hand her club a victory over Sheffield United in the FA Women’s League Cup.

Durham and Sheffield United, who both play in the FA Women’s Championship, shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw in regular time before Farrugia’s side claimed victory after a penalty shoot-out.

The women’s League Cup sees teams gaining extra points if they win after a penalty shoot-out during the group stage phase.

Click here for full story.