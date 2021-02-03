Jeffrey Farrugia has denied reports that he has resigned as president of Sliema Wanderers.
Reports on several media said on Friday that Farrugia had informed the club’s top hierarchy that he was stepping down as president.
Sources close to the club also confirmed the news. However, when the Times of Malta made contact with Farrugia he denied the news.
