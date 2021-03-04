Maria Farrugia and her Sunderland Ladies team are set to resume their 2020/2021 season duties after the FA announced the return of the Women’s Vitality Cup (equivalent to the men’s FA Cup).

Sunderland will host fellow FA Women’s National League – third tier – side Sheffield FC, on April 4.

Should the Lasses advance into the next round, they would face the winner of Burnley vs Flyde in an away tie, on April 11. At stake will be a high-profile clash against giants Manchester United on home soil, a week later.

