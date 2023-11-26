Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was presented with the ‘Company of the Year’ award by the Malta Stock Exchange in its annual awards ceremony held last week.

MSE chairman Joseph Portelli highlighted the “extraordinary” financial results attained by SFC before presenting the award to Norman Aquilina, Farsons Group chief executive.

In his speech, Aquilina thanked the MSE for the recognition, along with the Farsons management team for being protagonists in the attainment of the results.

“Having our results acknowledged makes us proud of our achievements in this highly challenging year,” he said.

“Our financial results are the reflection of broader considerations which include our quality standards and values we uphold and practice.”

Aquilina underlined that in response to ongoing market pressures, Farsons “remained strategically focused on its competitiveness, not only in terms of costs, but also capabilities”.

“We will keep our eyes set on the horizon, making sure we stay ahead of the curve and well placed to continue to move onwards and upwards,” he said.

SFC listed its shares on the MSE in 1995, becoming the first

private sector company outside the banking business to list its equity.

The MSE annual awards bring together the many stakeholders of the Maltese capital market and recognise persons and organisations that merit an award for their achievements.