Farsons has decided cancelled its beer festival for the second year in a row following last week’s announcement by the health authorities on the organisation of mass events.

This is the second edition of the Farsons Beer Festival that is not taking place ever since the first festival was held in 1981.

"This is undoubtedly a disappointment for our crew, partners, suppliers, artists, vendors and sponsors who work so hard to make this event the success that it is, as well as for the thousands of loyal Beer Fest fans.

"Notwithstanding, we sincerely look forward to welcoming back all our fans and friends to the 40th edition of The Farsons Beer Festival in 2022, to be held tentatively from Thursday, July 28 to Saturday, August 6," the organisers said.

Their aim, they said, was to organise a festival with "an unparalleled line-up" of fantastic local artists, musicians and performers.