The Farsons Beer Festival has kicked off its 40th edition after a two-year absence.

Running until August 6 at the picnic area in Ta’ Qali, the festival is hosting some of Malta’s top local bands, artists and DJs in three areas.

Tonight’s programme features Kersten Graham, Klinsmann Band and Fakawi on the main stage; 215Collective, Lapes and Kill The Action on the alternative stage; and DJ Drè in the Casa Electronica area.

The selection of beers available includes the local award-winning Cisk portfolio and the Farsons Classic Brews range, as well as international popular beer brands, craft beers from the UK and Italy, gluten-free options from the UK, non-alcoholic beer and ciders. The official limited-edition mug is once again available for purchase from the main bars.

In line with Farsons’ commitment to making the festival greener by reducing single-use plastic, beer and soft drinks are again being served in reusable cups. These are available for purchase from all bars, in 25cl and 50cl sizes. Visitors are also urged to dispose of their waste responsibly at the designated areas.

A site map of the festival which is being held at the Ta' Qali picnic area.

In keeping with the trend for digital token systems at such events, an RFID card is required for all bar purchases.

Due to the temporary closure of Triq il-Pitkalija, visitors arriving from Attard are advised to turn right into Triq il-Gradilja, then left to Triq Durumblat, and take the first turn on the left that leads to Triq San Ġakbu. Diversion signs have been placed along the route. All other access roads to Ta’ Qali are open.

As in previous editions, Malta Public Transport is operating special return routes to Buġibba, St Julian’s and Birżebbuġa. All three routes start at the temporary bus stop installed at the entrance to the large car park (outdoor gym) near the MFCC. Special rates may apply. More information including detailed routes can be found at www.publictransport.com.mt/en/the-farsons-beer-festival.

Doors open at 8pm every night. The festival is sponsored by Epic and supported by PRS for Music, Vibe, Uber, Peperami and Snickers. Visit www.farsonsbeerfestival.com for more information.

Fakawi are headlining the main stage this evening.