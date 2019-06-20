The 39th edition of the Farsons Beer Festival is in full swing, running until Saturday at Ta’ Qali National Park.

An eagerly-awaited event, the festival has firmly established its place in the Maltese summer calendar, bringing together a great choice of beer and a varied music programme that offers as many genres of the local music scene as possible.

Malta Public Transport will be running a night service to and from the festival as follows:

Service to the event:

From Valletta to Farsons Beer Festival, Ta’ Qali: every 30 minutes between 7pm and 10pm.

Service from the event:

From Farsons Beer Festival, Ta’ Qali to Buġibba and St Julian’s: two departures every hour between 10pm and 1am, one directly to Bugibba and the other directly to St Julian’s.

On Friday and Saturday, the service to St Julian’s connects to all night routes: https://www.publictransport.com.mt/en/night-routes.

Doors open at 8pm every night. Entrance is free of charge and no entry tickets are required. Free parking is available in the vast parking area outside the park.

The festival is sponsored by Vodafone and supported by XFM, Krea, PRS for Music, Peperami, Focal Maritime and Duracell. Other partners include Mapfre Middlesea, Bolt and Mars.

The Farsons Beer Festival is organised by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc. For information, news and updates, follow https://www.facebook.com/thefarsonsbeerfestival/ and https://www.instagram.com/farsonsbeerfestival.