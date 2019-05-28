The 39th edition of the Farsons Beer Festival will be held from July 25 to August 3 at Ta’ Qali National Park. Doors open at 8pm every night. Entrance is free and no entry tickets are required. Free parking is available in the vast parking area outside the park.

A highly-anticipated fixture in the local summer calendar, the Farsons Beer Festival offers a wide range of local and international award-winning beers, over 50 local artists and performances and a food court offering a diverse choice of food. The festival is a fun-filled event for all the family.

Adolf Vella, business support manager at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and festival coordinator, said: “This 10-day summer festival is eagerly awaited every year by locals and tourists alike, attracting several thousands of visitors every night. We are proud that throughout the years we have offered a festival that caters for all, young and not so young, be they families or groups of friends enjoying a night out.”

“Throughout the years, we have continuously evolved and developed the festival in line with market trends, be it the beer selection, choice of music and food, environmental responsibility or technology.”

Foreign beers, including gluten-free, will be on offer

Farsons’ flagship beer brand, Cisk Lager, is this year celebrating its 90th birthday precisely on August 3, the final day of this year’s edition of the festival. Special celebrations on the night will surely go down a treat with all festival visitors.

This year also marks the highly anticipated return of Ira Losco to the festival stage after an absence of a number of years. Her headlining performance will be on the main stage on August 3.

“We are extremely excited to have Ira Losco back at the Farsons Beer Festival,” Mr Vella added. “She has been missed and we are confident that her performance will be a fitting grand finale to this year’s edition celebrating Cisk’s 90th birthday on the same day.”

This year’s edition is once again sponsored by Vodafone and supported by XFM, Krea, PRS for Music, Peperami, Focal Maritime and Duracell. Other partners include Mapfre Middlesea, Bolt and Mars.

Commenting about the partnership, Tamás Bányai, head of CBU at Vodafone Malta, said: “We are excited to once again be partnering up with Farsons for this year’s beer festival, an event which has become an annual calendar highlight. We look forward to welcoming you all to Malta’s biggest summer music event!”

The beers

The vast choice of local and international award-winning beers on offer is the main highlight of the festival, with a wide range including local brands Cisk Lager and the full Cisk portfolio: Cisk Excel, Cisk Pilsner, Cisk Chill, Cisk Export and Cisk Strong. Also available is the Farsons Classic Brews range, which includes Blue Label Amber Ale, Double Red Strong Ale, India Pale Ale and Gold Label Pale Ale.

International brands include Carlsberg, Budweiser, Corona, Beck’s, Desperados, Newcastle, Kilkenny and Guinness, as well as specialty international beers St Austell, Hobgoblin, Baladin, Grimbergen and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc. There will also be gluten-free beer Bellfield. Zero alcohol versions of Carlsberg and Beck’s will also be available together with a selection of cider brands.

The programme

With over 50 performances spread across five areas, the festival offers as many genres of the local music scene as possible, from pop, rock and rap to ska, punk, indie and metal. There will also be a dedicated clubbing area and a variety of acoustic acts.

With top local artists and performers headlining every night, the programmes for both the main and alternative stages feature well-known bands such as Red Electrick, Beangrowers, The Travellers, Tribali, BNI, Fakawi, The Ranch, Loathe and others.

The acoustic sessions are this year moving to the Carlsberg Bar and Guinness Pub. The programme for this area includes gigs by local bands and artists as well as comedy sketches.

A clubbing area, Casa Electronica, hugely popular last year, is also returning this year. It will feature several local well-known DJs, including Junior B, DJ Ruby, Ziggy, Miss Roberta and others.

Popular local Tikka Banda will be kicking off the weekends, roaming around the festival grounds, from 8pm onwards to get visitors into the festival groove.

Kids area

This year also sees a return of the much-loved Kids Area to the Greek Theatre, where animators will keep children and their families entertained every night from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Resusable cups

“This year, in line with our commitment to making the festival greener and to reduce our impact on the environment, we are announcing a switch to reusable cups, which can be purchased at all bars and reused throughout the festival. Through this measure, we will be reducing the amount of single-use plastic at the festival by an estimated 650 kilos,” Mr Vella said.

The reusable cups will be available for purchase at all bars, in 25cl and 50cl sizes at 50c each. These can be reused every night of the festival and to make sure that all visitors get the best serve and to ensure the quality of their beer experience, beer will only be served in these cups.

Waste management

“We also encourage all visitors to support our waste management initiatives by disposing of waste responsibly and making use of appropriately labelled waste bins located throughout the festival grounds,” Mr Vella added.

Separate waste management bins, supplied by Wasteserv, will be located across the festival grounds and will make it easier for visitors to discard their waste responsibly. Additionally, iBins, equipped with smart technology, will also be on location for specific collection of plastic. Provided by Greenpak, iBins have the capability to monitor fill levels and feed information back to a central system.

Cab service

As part of our responsibility drive, festival sponsor Bolt is offering a special discount of €3 to any visitor booking a ride on their app to travel to and/or from the festival. The discount code FBF19 is to be inserted into the app when booking the ride and has a one-time usage per rider. Bolt will also be on site to assist users.

The Farsons Beer Festival is organised by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc. For information, news and updates, follow the Farsons Beer Festival on Facebook and Instagram.