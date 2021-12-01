One of the world’s most prestigious beer competitions, The International Beer Challenge (IBC) 2021, has awarded four Farsons Brewery beers in the latest competition that was judged last September in the UK.

Silver was awarded to Cisk Export – a 5% ABV premium lager, brewed mainly for the export market. Farsons Green Hop IPA, the latest addition to the Farsons Classic Brews portfolio, was also awarded silver. This is the first award for this beer.

Bronze was awarded to Cisk Excel – Malta’s first low-carbohydrate beer with the same alcohol level and taste as Cisk lager but with half the carbs, and to Cisk Strong, a 9% ABV premium lager.

The IBC rewards and promotes excellent beers from around the globe, acknowledges the skill of the brewer and is an internationally recognised symbol of quality. Beers were tasted from traditional brewing nations like the UK, Germany, Belgium and the US, as well as emerging markets in South America and Asia.

The IBC judging panel includes retailers, importers, publicans, brewers, writers and flavour analysts. This year judges awarded 74 gold medals, 188 silvers and 224 bronzes.

Additionally, Cisk Excel was also awarded a silver medal in this year’s edition of the Brussels Beer Competition.

The Brussels Beer Challenge, the first professional beer competition in Belgium, was created by Beer Communications & Events under the leadership of Luc

De Raedemaeker and Thomas Costenoble in 2012 in response to growing interest in beer culture.

The competition aims to offer consumers a quality seal awarded by industry members, to promote quality beers and encourage healthy competition within the industry.

Nearly 1,800 beers from 35 different countries were judged at the end of October by a panel of international beer professionals.

These awards follow last week’s announcement of the gold medal awarded to Cisk 0.0, an alcohol-free lager, in the Non & Low Alcohol Beer – Class 1 category at the International Brewing and Cider Awards 2021, held in Burton-upon-Trent in the UK, also known as the ‘Oscars’ of the brewing industry. Moreover, Cisk 0.0 was also named overall trophy winner of the gold winners of the three classes of the same category ‒ zero alcohol, low alcohol and ultra-low alcohol. Cisk Strong, a 9% ABV Premium Lager, was awarded a bronze medal in the Strong Beer – Class 1 – Lager category in the same competition.

“This year’s awards come after a particularly challenging year for our industry worldwide. They are a tribute to a skilled and experienced brewing team whose dedication to the craft of brewing is unrivalled. We are extremely proud of these results, our beers and their rich heritage and tradition,” Eugenio Caruana, chief operations officer, said.