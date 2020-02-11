Former Malta chamber president and business pioneer Louis A. Farrugia presented a copy of his biographical book 40 Years at the Helm to chamber president David Xuereb and members of the management board.

Receiving the book, Mr Xuereb saluted Mr Farrugia’s long career at the helm of one of Malta’s most iconic and successful business empires, which he said had carved a place for itself in people's collective consciousness.

Mr Xuereb also referred to Mr Farrugia’s involvement with the chamber, as well as the historical ties between the two organisations.

Mr Farrugia, who is the chairman of the Farsons Group, launched his publication in December in a private event with close family, friends and colleagues. The book is published by Kite Group and supported by the Farsons Foundation.

Mr Farrugia is also chairman of Multigas, Liquigas and Farrugia Investment Groups.

40 years at the Helm is a first-hand account and a celebration of the Maltese people’s will to overcome challenges, including of competitiveness at a European and global level.

Mr Farrugia shares his experiences as an entrepreneur and a social leader within the context of the radical changes in the international and the Maltese socio-political and economic scenario.