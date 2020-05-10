Farsons Group and Multigas are supporting the new initiative www.doctor.mt, a temporary free online platform providing free medical advice to the public.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic putting all health systems under extreme pressure, this service aims to relieve this pressure and ensure that people stay indoors as much as possible, thus minimising the risk of contagion. Being free of charge, the service also lessens the financial burden of families during the present crisis.

Chris Deguara, a specialist in family medicine working in the private sector, teamed up with other specialists and Cyberspace CEO Tony Cassar on this project.

“As we head into the second phase, we are expecting the number of cases to increase over the coming weeks. We therefore hope to reduce the load on our health services who are at present struggling to keep up with the increased demand,” Deguara said.

Through this platform, any person, at any given time, can gain access to correct and updated medical information and receive direct and free medical advice on his/her own mobile phone. Requests to www.doctor.mt can be logged at any given time 24/7 and the specialists will work from home and reply to any requests between 8.30am and 8.30pm.

“The project is fully funded by sponsors and we are all truly grateful that they believed in this initiative to offer a free private medical service to the whole of Malta,” Deguara concluded.

This platform is under the patronage of President George Vella, who is also by profession a specialist in family medicine.