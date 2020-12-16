Farsons Group has been awarded the HR Quality Mark for Simonds Farsons Cisk plc, EcoPure Ltd, Quintano Foods Ltd and Farsons Beverage Imports Company Ltd by the Foundation for Human Resources (FHRD).

FHRD launched the national HR Quality Mark earlier this year. Through this award, organisations are recognised for their effective practices in human resources. It recognises professionalism, competence and contribution of the HR function and recognises organisations that place people at the centre of their business through the right policies and strategies on the various elements of HR.

The Farsons Group companies were each evaluated and awar­ded top results after an evaluation across a range of HR elements, including HR policies and practices, recruitment, selection, talent management, compensation and benefits, employment and industrial relations, performance management, HR information systems and training and development.

Farsons Group is proud to have achieved the HR Quality Mark for each of the four companies. The group has long been established and recognised as a leading employer on the island, spearheading changes in the field of HR management and development.

It seeks to ensure that its people, whom it considers to be its greatest asset, are given the right environment, development opportunities, fair employment conditions and benefits, as well as opportunities for growth and development and a growing focus on well-being so that performance can be optimised and motivation enhanced.

Group HR manager and company secretary Antoinette Car­uana said that “the recognition given by the HR Quality Mark belongs to all the Farsons team of whom the group is very proud.

“Engaging and delivering talent and empowering employees to deliver sustainable and quality driven operations is embedded in the vision of the Farsons Group.”

The HR Quality Mark is awarded for a period of three years.