Farsons Group recently celebrated four outstanding employees in its annual Cause for Applause awards, hosted by chairman Louis Farrugia and group chief executive Norman Aquilina.

Held at the Corinthia Ballroom in Attard, the Cause for Applause Awards celebrate employees who are role models of excellence, shown through their consistency in attitude, integrity, respect, motivation and dynamism in their daily work life and beyond.

Rita Azzopardi, Sandra Pace, Malcolm Lanzon and Simon Spiteri were awarded the Zest Award, Wellness Award, Shine & Sparkle Award and Cause for Applause Award, respectively. Thirty employees from across the group were nominated by their managers.

Antoinette Caruana, company secretary and group human resources manager, said: “Management nominates employees every year, and I know that it is a difficult task since we believe that the majority of our employees strive to adopt these desirable behaviours, reflected in the company’s high ethical values towards fellow colleagues, as well as towards our clients and customers, and our stakeholders.”

Other awards on the night included the AIM (All Ideas Matter) Awards, which reward the best suggestion of the year, won by Leonard Agius, Antoine Dimech and Reuben Gatt, as well as first and second runner up awards. The Lean Awards were awarded to Anthony Micallef – Lean Manager and the Farsons Delivery Team – Lean Team.

Special Recognition Awards, newly introduced this year, included Food Safety Culture – Process Area Award and Food Safety Culture – Enclosed Product Award given to the brewing operations team and the logistics centre respectively.

A Recognition Award 2019 for Process Block Upgrade Project was also awarded to Nikolai Bonello, Godwin Borg, Paul Camilleri, Lino Debono, Joseph Muscat and Sean Schembri. The last award of the evening was presented to Mario Borg for his pastoral care service to the group.

“Group success is only possible with the efforts, commitment and energy brought about by our all employees across the Farsons Group,” concluded Mr Aquilina.