Cisk producer Farsons has officially opened its €86 million brewery, restaurant, bar and office complex.

The Trident Park and The Brewhouse were inaugurated during a ceremony on Wednesday evening attended by the prime minister, the archbishop and other dignitaries.

It marked the official end to the regeneration project of one of Malta’s finest 20th-century industrial buildings into “a vibrant green office campus and world-class business destination,” the company said.

Spearheaded by London-based architectural firm Ritchie Studio, led by architect Ian Ritchie, in collaboration with Alex Torpiano's Maltese practice TBA Periti, and environmental physicist Doug King, the transformation of the Art Deco site was inspired by Maltese palace gardens and its traditional buildings.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, his wife, Lydia and Archbishop Charles Scicluna were among the guests at the opening ceremony. Farsons Group Chairman Louis A Farrugia addresses the official opening ceremony.

Opened in June 1950, the original brewery is one of the first examples of concrete-reinforced art deco buildings.

The redevelopment consists of seven low-density and low-rise terraced office blocks, all of which are intersected by landscaped gardens, courtyards and terraces.

While Trident Park, built with a €66 million investment, is an office campus, The Brewhouse, a further €20 million investment, offers business facilities and a number of food and beverage outlets, as well as a new store and brewery experience, all set against the restored original brewery building.

The Brewhouse

The project is also designed to meet strict environmental codes and boasts a climate control system that utilises sustainable technology and architectural designs to maximise natural light while showcasing the site’s industrial heritage, the company said.

Located in the heart of Mrieħel’s Central Business District, the project stands opposite the historic 17th Century Wignacourt Aqueducts.