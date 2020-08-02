A donation of €4,800 was recently presented to Anthony Gatt, director of Caritas Malta, by Louis A. Farrugia, chairman of the Farsons Group. Anġlu Fenech and Marika Cassar, both from Caritas Malta, and Antoinette Caruana from Farsons were also in attendance.

The donation represents the proceeds from the sale of Farrugia’s publication 40 Years at the Helm to employees and retirees of the company, subsidiaries and associated companies. The sum was then matched by Farrugia personally, to bring the total donation to €4,800.

40 Years at the Helm was launched in December 2019 and is a first-hand account and a celebration of the Maltese people’s will and ability in bravely overcoming numerous challenges, including that of competitiveness at a European and global level.

Having been at the helm of Farsons for the past 40 years, in this book, Farrugia shares his experiences as an entrepreneur and a social leader with the context of the radical changes in the international and the Maltese socio-political and economic scenario.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc has also renewed its agreement with Caritas Malta for another three years.

During the course of these three years, Caritas Malta in conjunction with the company’s HR department, will offer an employee assistance programme that addresses particular employee-related social/personal issues or issues that affect employee performance at the workplace. In addition, Caritas Malta will also provide services related to rehabilitation, counselling and support-group assistance free of charge to recommended employees who may request such services.

Caritas Malta’s mission is to alleviate poverty and promote human development and social justice with a focus on educational prevention programmes against drug abuse. Among its many services, Caritas Malta offers a counselling unit, a social work unit, an employee-assistance programme and a community and well-being unit.