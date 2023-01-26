Fermentation chambers which for decades brewed Malta’s best-known beers have been transformed into a new co-working space as part of the restoration of the iconic Farsons brewhouse.

Officially opened on Wednesday, The Vats co-working space is housed in The Brewhouse, the newly converted Farsons brewing facility at the Central Business District in Mrieħel.

For decades, the brewing vessels were used for what is known as top fermentation – a central part of the process of making lagers like Cisk.

The Brewhouse, a subsidiary of Farsons Group, entrusted creative agency BRNDWGN to run the space.

Speaking during a launch gathering on Wednesday evening, BRND WGN CEO and founder Peter Jan Grech said The Vats was a dream come true.

Having started his agency in “a spare bedroom”, Grech said renting a desk in a creative co-working environment was the stuff of fantasy when BRND WGN was first set up.

Farsons group deputy CEO Michael Farrugia said that when the group undertook the renovation of its iconic brewing facility, it knew it wanted to create a professional space that was bursting with creativity.

The Vats is made up of five former brewing vessels each housing four desks, which can be rented individually or for groups. Two other premium Vats are available with two desks each, for added privacy and comfort.

Tenants can also apply to use several meeting rooms available at The Brewhouse, which offers indoor parking, several restaurants, bars and cafes, a gym, and other services.

More information on The Vats is available here.