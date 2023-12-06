The Trident Park and Brewhouse project by Farsons in Mrieħel has won the overall prize in the XVII Din l-Art Ħelwa Architectural Heritage Awards Competition.

The entry won the ‘Judge Maurice Caruana Curran Award’, named after DLĦ’s founder, which is awarded to the best winner overall in all categories.

Three other awards were announced at the ceremony:

Regeneration of an area: Trident Park and The Brewhouse by Simonds Farsons Cisk and Trident Estates;

Adaptation of Historical Buildings to New Uses: Dar il-Mitħna by Valentino Architects;

Restoration and/or conservation of buildings: Tal-Għaqba Windmill by Doric Studio.

A diploma was awarded to EM Architects for the Ħas-Saptan Underground Tanks and New Fuel Distribution Centre, to AP Valletta for the AP Design Cluster, to the government’s Restoration and Preservation Department for Tal-Ħniena Sanctuary, and to Munxar local council for the restoration of Xlendi Tower.

Projects could relate either to a single building, a complex of buildings or to a historic urban environment or townscape but needed to show best practice and excellent design and sustainability considerations.

They were judged on the quality of the work executed, their historic, cultural, educational and social relevance, the preliminary research conducted and the aesthetic and visual merit.

The jury for this year was chaired by DLĦ council member Maria Grazia Cassar together with architects Joanna Spiteri Staines, Patrick Calleja and Prof. Antonio Mollicone as well as renowned architect Nick Bewick.

“It is always difficult to judge the projects, as they are invariably of very high quality. The entries can all be considered winners as they contribute to preserving Malta’s heritage, be they churches, fortifications, homes or industrial plants. Congratulations go to those who took part,” Cassar said.

The competition is one of the many initiatives by the NGO to encourage and motivate architectural best practice. It is carried out each year with the support of the Kamra tal-Periti.

This year’s awards were sponsored by electrical and lighting solutions companies ESS & Elektra, in collaboration with two of their most innovative brands, SLV & Bega.