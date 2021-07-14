Once England’s hangover subsides after their heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, Gareth Southgate’s side can look forward to a bright future thanks to a prescient plan put in place by the Football Association.

Denied a first major title for 55 years after an agonising penalty shoot-out at Wembley on Sunday, England need not go back to the drawing board to find a solution to their trophy drought.

The Three Lions are well placed to contend for silverware for years to come thanks to a root-and-branch reform of English football implemented eight years ago.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta