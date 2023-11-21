A total 70% of MEPs voted in favour of a report on "EU functioning" drafted and negotiated by MEP Cyrus Engerer on behalf of the Socialists, along with Yana Toom from Estonia on behalf of the Liberals.

"This is a vote on whether we agree with the very existence of the European Union," Engerer said before the vote was taken, saying that the fascists in the European Union and others around Europe, backed by the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, are seeking to dismantle and destabilise the European Union once and for all.

He said it is crucial that what was agreed upon when a country joined the European Union is cherished and protected.

Following the vote, he pointed out that far-right extremists who voted against the report and believed that Europe should not exist had showed their preference for discord and isolation over unity, peace, freedom and prosperity.

"As a citizen of the smallest Member State and a Labour Member of the European Parliament, I will continue to push forward our conviction in the European project," he said.