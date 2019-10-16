The Dana Carmont Bikinis Project aims to boost Malta’s fashion industry and local businesses with the purchase of new industrial machinery that will be a first for the island

Dana Carmont, the Malta-based female entrepreneur behind the popular brand, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on local platform Zaar to help raise funds for the purchase of new industrial Lycra machines – a first for Malta.

Since Dana Carmont Bikinis was first established by Carmont more than 20 years ago, the brand’s custom-made bikinis, active wear and leisurewear have steadily attracted a loyal following in Australia, Singapore and Bali, as well as in Malta. For the duration, however, Carmont has been outsourcing the manufacture of the products overseas - something she now hopes to address through the purchase of new machinery that would open new opportunities for fashion manufacturing in Malta.

“The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise money for the purchase of several industrial Lycra machines that do not exist in Malta. These machines will build my small business, reduce costs, extend the product range, boost our efficiency, guarantee our quality and offer local customers an ethical and socially responsible clothing option, all by being able to manufacture any products made from Lycra in Malta, rather than overseas,” explained Carmont.

“Manufacturing locally will also open new doors of employment for Maltese designers, pattern makers and machinists, as well as employ, educate and support young designers with hands-on experience in the fashion industry here in Malta.”

While the crowdfunding campaign’s total funding goal of €7,000 will cover the costs of the machinery, if achieved, Carmont intends the campaign to have another important mission: to promote other female entrepreneurs with small businesses in Malta.

“Through crowdfunding on such a popular and reliable local platform like Zaar, I hope to connect the project to the people of Malta, and show them that by contributing, they will also be boosting other local female-led businesses, as well as Malta’s fashion industry in general,” she added.

To support these women and help them grow their businesses as they support Carmont’s, the Dana Carmont Bikinis Project campaign includes a vast rewards programme.

These rewards feature products and services supplied by local female-led businesses including Chiara Battistelli, Moonstone Wellness, Semplice, One Yellow Melon, The Baking Addict, Fire & Moon Dust Mystical Emporium, Burlesque Luxury Scented Candles, Ellie & Carl Skin Botanicals, Firecrafted Handmade Jewellery, Sip & Paint, Just Add Sugar, MyHurryApp, Bee Gracious, Wicks & Locks, Let’s Talk, Wasp, My Melts, Tea Shop Malta, Forever Living, Eco Market, My Foxy Project, Psychic Sam, Jume Finance, Mindset and Performance Coach Nazlee Mayhew, Asian Cooking By Natasha, RTeal, Patches & Bonnets, Katie Cameron, Amanda Hsu Portraits, and Dana Carmont Bikinis.