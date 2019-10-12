Corinthia Palace Hotel and Spa in Attard on Tuesday welcomed over 180 guests to The House of Lilly Mae Fashion Show, where the new lines from the multi-brand store Lilly Mae, Marina Rinaldi, Elena Miro, Pennyblack, UJA Paris and Basler were presented.

Franchise store Gerry Weber also featured its latest collection, together with the Taifun and Samoon collections.

The event was hosted by Jo Caruana, director at Finesse Consulta.

The setting was the elegant Villa Corinthia, which was dressed up with flowers by Floreal and paintings by Karen Tonna.

As the models from Models M walked down the catwalk to the beats by DJ Tiffany Pisani, afternoon tea was served.

Guests, who included the President’s wife Miriam Vella, Mrs Michelle Muscat and other dignitaries and social influencers, could savour a selection of treats from Corinthia’s recently-launched tea menu, including smoked salmon and yuzu crème fraiche on barley bread, and delicacies from the Villa Bakery, such as pistachio and raspberry scones.

The glamorous garments on show were brought to Malta by Stephen Ciantar, director and owner of a number of fashion brands on the island, which Maria Borg manages.

“This multi-brand presence I’m building caters to every woman in the market, from the petite minis who can rock skintight clothing to the curvaceous beauties looking for stylish clothing that fits their body,” she said.

Borg is also an advocate for large sizes and believes that clothing size should not limit anyone’s fashion sense or choices.

“Most of the clothes on the runway were pinned back to fit our models. The sizes we offer are made for the everyday woman – and we’re proud of that,” she added.

Through her outlets, Borg also offers a personal shopping service where her clients are given individual attention.

“Make the client happy, smile, get the energy out there,” she told the models before they hit the catwalk.

After the fashion presentation, guests were invited to the sponsor rooms where they could admire displays of Porto’s handbag collection and Vera Sant Fournier’s latest addition to the market, Missoni Home.

They could also sample decadent and guilt-free desserts by Healthy Leaf and sip on Gordon’s Pink Gin and Bottega Prosecco Rosé, provided by Demajo Wines and Spirits.

Proceeds from the event went towards the Community Chest Fund Foundation.