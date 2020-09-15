A new bus service will be introduced next month, linking Valletta and the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal and stopping only at Tal-Qroqq and the Junior College.

The plans were announced by Transport Minister Ian Borg and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The X300 will connect the Ċirkewwa terminal with the University and Mater Dei Hospital, G.F. Abela Junior College and Valletta.

The schedule will be synchronised with the Gozo Channel ferry and the buses will stop only at Ċirkewwa, Skate Park (Mater Dei Hospital and University), and Kulleġġ (Junior College) so users can travel from one end of the route to the other in around 60 minutes.

The route will operate Mondays to Fridays from 6am to 6.45pm from October using four 12-metre vehicles equipped with free Wi-Fi and USB charging ports.