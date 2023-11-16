Malta-based courier service Fastdrop has announced its successful integration with the online delivery system of Bigbon Group, one of the island’s leading fashion retail giants.

This logistical partnership will see Fastdrop managing the last-mile delivery of online orders from some of the world's most renowned fashion brands under the Inditex umbrella.

These brands include Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Massimo Dutti, all of which are represented by Big Bon in Malta.

The agreement, covering all online orders for Malta and Gozo from these prominent fashion brands, is set to enhance the customer experience by providing fast, reliable, and convenient last-mile delivery.

Established in 2021, Fastdrop is part of the eCabs network of companies and is fast becoming the provider of choice for local and international e-commerce operators.

Fastdrop's intuitive logistics technology plugs into retailers' sales systems, expediting communication and streamlining operations while also drawing on more than a decade of expertise as part of a leading mobility group.

Fastdrop CEO Greta Borg said, “We are thrilled to have our technology integrated with Big Bon Group to bring the five flagship stores under Inditex - a global fashion group known for its commitment to quality and excellence to Malta. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing world-class courier services and industry leading tech.”

“Fastdrop is excited to be part of the Inditex delivery network, ensuring that customers from these esteemed brands receive their orders promptly, efficiently, and conveniently,” Borg added.

This strategic collaboration with Fastdrop comes at a crucial point for omni-channel shopping experiences, with 61 per cent of consumers willing to pay for same-day delivery - a service Fastdrop is providing in Malta.

In an era where consumer expectations are rapidly evolving, Bigbon Group has recognised the necessity of innovative logistics solutions.

Fastdrop's expertise in the last-mile delivery domain is powered by state-of-the-art technology and a customer-centric approach, aligning perfectly with Bigbon Group’s mission to exceed customer expectations at every touchpoint.

Nick Spiteri Paris, the Chief Executive Officer of Bigbon Group, elaborated on the company's comprehensive omni-channel strategy, emphasising the pivotal role of last-mile delivery as a cornerstone of the customer experience.

According to Spiteri Paris: “This crucial final step in the delivery process is not only about transporting products; it's an essential part of the holistic purchasing journey Bigbon Group envisions for its customers. Our solution through the partnership with Fastdrop is seamless, efficient, and consistently reliable.”

While highlighting the significance of this partnership not only as an operational decision, but also as a transformative step for Bigbon Group, Nick Spiteri Paris noted that “The partnership with Fastdrop is set to significantly enhance the company's distribution capabilities”.

He said teaming up with Fastdrop will allow for greater scalability, real-time tracking, and personalised delivery options.

“This collaboration is expected to result in a more dynamic service portfolio, enabling Bigbon Group to offer tailored solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their growing customer base,” he said.

Orders placed with any Bigbon Group fashion brands will be processed through the Inditex system.

Once an order reaches the last-mile delivery stage in Malta, it is seamlessly handed over to FastDrop, which is responsible for ensuring that the packages reach their final destination promptly, reliably, and in perfect condition.

Established in 2021, Fastdrop is part of the eCabs network of companies.

Fastdrop has established a robust logistical process that ensures a seamless transition from the Inditex system to final delivery.

Fastdrop also offers a Deliver Now service for same-day delivery and delivery within the hour - services not offered by any other large-scale courier service in Malta.

This integration with Inditex follows Fastdrop's successful partnerships with other industry leaders in Malta across various sectors.

For more information about Fastdrop and its services, visit https://fastdrop.mt/last-mile/.