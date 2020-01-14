During the Pitti Uomo international men's fashion show, Automobili Lamborghini presented its total-look collection for autumn/winter 2020-2021.

Katia Bassi, chief marketing and communication officer of Automobili Lamborghini and Mathias Facchini AD Swinger

Outside the exhibition space, the Huracán EVO coupé on display in orange Arancio Xanto, exemplifies Lamborghini’s iconic brand features reflected in the menswear collection premiered to the event guests.

The distinguishing technology of the Lamborghini super sports cars contaminates the items too as for example the black thermal jacket in triple-layer material (waterproof and windproof) with a heat regulation system consisting of an inner resistance mesh in carbon fiber for fast-developing and uniform warmth.