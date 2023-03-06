The schedule of crossings by fast ferries between Malta and Gozo will be extended well into the evening as from Wednesday.

The extension was announced by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia in Facebook posts.

Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Gozo which share the same schedule, offer 45-minute trips from Valletta to Gozo, with the last ferry from Valletta currently leaving at 4.30 pm, and the one in Mġarr casting off for 5 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, the last ferry trip from Valletta trip is at 6 pm.

In separate Facebook posts, the ministers explained that until the European Commission decides on a request by Malta to consider the service as 'essential' (and therefore eligible for state aid) it had been decided to offer the service with a schedule "intended to serve primarily Gozitan workers and students".

The two companies had reduced the number of crossings last year after saying in June that the services were not financially feasible and needed government intervention. The slashed timetable was strongly criticised by Gozitan business associations and student lobby groups and the Gozo Tourism Association. They complained that the absence of evening trips affected many working Gozitans and university students.

In October, the government offered a two-year, €12 million public service contract and the companies promised to increase the number of trips once talks were concluded.

New extended trips

According to the new schedule, covering Wednesday 8 March to Sunday 30 April, the first trip from Mġarr is set to depart at 5.45 am - fifteen minutes earlier than the current schedule.

The last trip from Mġarr will depart at 9:15 pm.

The first trip from Valletta will depart at 6.45 am, and the last at 8.45 pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the last ferry trips from Mġarr and Valletta will depart at 10.45 pm.

New fast ferry schedule will be available up until the end of April. Photo: Transport Ministry

The two operators will continue to share the same schedule and a ticket bought from one company can be used on the other.