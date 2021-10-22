Gozitan educators and students, who commute back and forth between Gozo and Malta on a daily basis, may now benefit from a new monetary incentive when using the fast ferry services.

Students, who are studying at the Junior College, the University of Malta and MCAST, and all educators residing in Gozo but who work in Malta are eligible to benefit from a yearly monetary incentive, that tallies to €250.

This EDU Fast Ferry incentive will be reimbursed, while the eligible applicants will continue to benefit from all the other incentives for which they are entitled to as Gozitans.

The reimbursement, covering a substantial part of the fare, will be paid every three months, in arrears, and is paid independently of the fast ferry service operator.

Eligible individuals who would like to benefit from this scheme may apply online by filling the application form available on the Ministry for Education website. The closing date to apply is November 3.

The holders of the EDU Fast Ferry Card do not need to present proof of purchase for them to get the reimbursement, since the verification will be done electronically through the information technology both fast ferry operators have in place.

Only those trips carried out during scholastic days are valid for reimbursement.

On announcing the EDU Fast Ferry Scheme, Minister Justyne Caruana said: “This year’s Budget continues to build on incentives introduced in previous budgets, all aimed at investing in our students and educators. And this is being done because our younger generation is the future of this country, while the educator is the catalyst and collaborator to this generation for them to become a responsible citizen.”

In the latest Budget, the government has announced it is investing €800 million in the education sector.