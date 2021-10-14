Fast ferry sailings between Malta and Gozo have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The Meteorological Office has issued a yellow warning for strong north to northeast winds and moderate to heavy rain over the Maltese islands.

Virtu Ferries said "unfavourable sea conditions" meant all services between the islands were cancelled for Thursday.

Gozo Fast Ferry has also cancelled its services "due to the inclement weather conditions" and said the Friday 5.45, 6.45 and 7.45am trips from Mġarr and the 6.45am trip from Valletta will be suspended.

The conventional Gozo Channel ferry is operating as scheduled between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr.