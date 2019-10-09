The “complex” tender for the fast-ferry service between Malta and Gozo would be issued for the third time, the Gozo Minister has confirmed.

But Justyne Caruana insisted that the delay to launch the service, which has been in the pipeline since 2013, was not a source of “frustration” but testament to the government’s efforts to ensure a viable long-term service.

Dr Caruana was asked on the latest developments on the fringes of a Committee of Regions event being held in Brussels, during which she signed a political declaration with the presidents of the Balearic Islands, Corsica and Sardinia on Mediterranean insularity.

Addressing MEPs and representatives of the four Mediterranean regions, the Gozo Minister outlined the government’s efforts to address the connectivity challenges being faced by Gozo.

While the proposed underwater tunnel barely featured in her speech, she emphasised the recent introduction of the fourth Gozo channel ferry and plans for the long-awaited fast-ferry service.

One of Labour’s electoral proposals for Gozo in 2013, plans for the fast ferry remained stalled amid challenges to the tendering process.

A first attempt was made in 2017 when the Transport Minister issued a request for proposals to seek interested parties wanting to offer the service in conjunction with State-owned ferry company Gozo Channel.

Though an evaluation committee had concluded that Virtu Ferries made the best offer and talks with Gozo Channel had started, the Transport Ministry cancelled the request for proposals in January last year and issued a slightly modified call.

Subsequently, following changes to the composition of the evaluation committee, the Gozo Ministry announced that Islands Ferry (a joint venture registered just three days before between Magro Brothers and Fortina Investments Limited) had been selected to partner Gozo Channel and provide the fast-ferry service.

In turn, Virtu Ferries challenged the decision, which resulted in an order to Gozo Channel to re-evaluate the bids from scratch with a new evaluation board. This was not carried out and instead Transport Malta cancelled the tender for the second time.

The decision is still subject to a possible appeal.

Asked about the state of play, Dr Caruana on Tuesday described the fast-ferry call as “complex” while pointing out that the issue was not being handled by her ministry.

“The tendering process has been suspended with the aim of making a fresh call but I feel I should not comment as this is being handled by another ministry and due to the fact that Gozo Channel falls under my portfolio,” she said.

“We need to launch the project in a sustainable way to ensure it long-term viability,” she said, pointing out in the meantime that the fourth Gozo Channel ferry was introduced on her “personal” initiative.

“The fast-ferry is part of the government’s plans and will materialise,” she insisted.