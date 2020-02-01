Ford has approved the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in its latest Transit van, giving a renewable fuel option to drivers.

The use of HVO instead of traditional fossil fuels allows the Transit to run while producing far fewer emissions. In fact, gases can be reduced by up to 90 per cent compared with a diesel equivalent, while vans using HVO emit less nitrogen oxide and particulates than diesel vans because the fuel features no sulphur.

Hans Schep, commercial vehicles general manager, Ford of Europe, said: “Enabling our vans to run on fuel made from waste, including used cooking oil, may sound far-fetched but using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil is, in fact, a very real way in which Transit drivers and fleet operators will soon be able to help everybody enjoy improved air quality.”

HVO incorporates waste animal fats and fish oils that can help diesel engines start more easily in colder temperatures. Since hydrogen is used as a catalyst, it means that this fuel type burns far cleaner than other biofuels.

Ford has extensively tested the use of HVO with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine, and found that it requires no modification to use the fuel. Servicing isn’t affected either.

If a van runs low on the fuel and a new supply not be available, the driver can fill the Transit up with conventional diesel – both fuels can mix in the tank without any issues.