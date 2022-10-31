Two-time world champion Max Verstappen said the combination of a fast and flawless start and Red Bull’s smart tyre strategy were decisive on Sunday when he claimed a record 14th win of the season at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who clinched the constructors’ title for Red Bull a week earlier in Texas, took control of the race with a perfect start from his 17th career pole position.

He pulled clear to increase his advantage ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, only relinquishing his lead for nine laps after his pit stop before powering away to a comfortable triumph.

“It helped me out a lot for the rest of the race to stay in the lead at Turn One,” said Verstappen, emphasising how important the 800-metre charge off the grid was to taking command of the race.

