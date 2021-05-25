Works are still underway at Gozo's Mġarr harbour on a terminal building to handle the fast ferry services, with less than a week before crossings are due to start.

The ticketing booth in Mgarr, Gozo. (Infrastructure Malta).

Transport Minister Ian Borg visited the site on Tuesday morning with Gozo minister Clint Camilleri.

Gozo Fast Ferry announced some of its fares and schedule on Tuesday. Virtu Ferries have already announced their's.

Work is also well underway on a ferry terminal at Ta' Liesse in Grand Harbour, where the fast ferries will operate to.