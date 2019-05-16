State schools will be equipped with fibre-based, high speed internet connectivity, the government announced.

The €5.2 million project will be rolled out immediately across 120 kindergartens, primary, secondary and post-secondary schools by telecommunications company Melita, which has been awarded the contract to provide the service for the next five years.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said this was a very important step: “As a small island in a big world, connectivity has always been crucial in our country…Preparing young people for the world of tomorrow is crucial,” he said, adding that the role of educators remained indispensable.

The powerful internet connection will allow teaching and learning to become more engaging and rewarding

Melita CEO Harald Roesch said the company was proud to have been chosen for this project since, apart from its large scale, this was an investment in the future of the country. He said that the powerful internet connection would allow teaching and learning to become more engaging and rewarding.

Permanent Secretary within the Education Ministry Frank Fabri elaborated that the upgrading of the technological infrastructure was being done since the previous contract will expire shortly.

“When it comes to schools, thousands of children are using the internet at the same time. Today, this technology is used in every lesson… We are improving the infrastructure because we believe in education – and the paths to education need to be strengthened,” he said.