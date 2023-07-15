New Zealand are on course to retain The Rugby Championship trophy after making an explosive start in their 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland on Saturday.

Two months before the Rugby World Cup kicks off, the All Blacks grabbed early tries by Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell to dominate early on.

Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe crossed as the Springboks fought back in the second half, before New Zealand’s Will Jordan and Richie Mo’unga touched down late tries.

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith grabbed the visitors’ third try just before the final whistle.

