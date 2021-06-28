Robert Abela must immediately denounce his predecessor Joseph Muscat in the wake of Malta’s FATF greylisting, Bernard Grech said on Monday.

In a fiery speech in parliament, Grech placed the greylisting blame firmly at the Labour government’s feet.

“This is your legacy,” Grech told the Labour MPs.

He challenged the Prime Minister to immediately distance himself from Muscat.

“Denounce Joseph Muscat, admit Muscat got us into this state, kick him out of the party. Show us you are not looking for continuity. This is his legacy…

“What is holding you back? If you do not do this, you are happy with what your predecessor got us into,” Grech charged.

He demanded that the government immediately publish all correspondence and documents from the FATF, including the action plan given to Malta by the global anti-money laundering body.

Opposition to take further action

Grech warned that the opposition would in the coming days taking a series of actions in parliament to ensure accountability.

He proposed the setting up of a specific parliamentary committee to tackle the problem.

“We will make good for your shortcomings. We cannot be absent from this discussion, otherwise parliament will be reduced to a rubber stamp. Those who got us into this situation cannot get us out of it.”

Grech warned that every day Malta spends on the greylist will be a day lost for foreign investment.

He urged Abela to put his “arrogance” aside and engage with the opposition.

“We are all going to suffer. Not just me or the Prime Minister. Everyone is going to suffer, our children, the whole Maltese and Gozitan population.

“All this because you are protected those who damaged the country,” Grech said of the government MPs.

Grech added that the PN had taken a responsible position, immediately seeking national consensus on how to tackle the greylisting.

Responsibility, not weakness

The opposition leader said this political choice to reach out to the government should not be interpreted as weakness.

“Our first responsibility is to the people, even if it makes us look weak. The anger is not mine. The anger is of the people.”

He said the PN had for years been warning how every action by the Labour government would one day lead to huge repercussions.

Grech said people’s anger must not be ignored, even if they are not taking to the streets in protest.

“This is your legacy. We felt, out of a sense of responsibility, we should extend the hand of friendship. This is why we proposed a national task force, so all arrogance and pretence can be put aside, and both parties can work together, together with the experts, to get off the grey list.”

Grech said instead of engaging, the prime minister had dismissed the need for such a task force.

“The government continues to be hard-headed. It thinks it can solve it alone. I can understand they feel this is their doing, and now they have to solve it. But now is the time for humility and solidarity, the time to work together.”