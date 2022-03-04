The Financial Action Task Force will be visiting Malta to confirm its technical analyses that the country has substantially completed its action plan, the government said on Friday.

The action plan is intended to get Malta removed from the FATF’s grey list.

It said in a statement the FATF plenary concluded that Malta has addressed most of the technical action plan and had taken all the necessary steps to strategically address the recommendations made.

The analyses led the FATF plenary to accept the recommendation for a visit to be made in Malta to confirm the progress.

The FATF said: “At its February 2022 Plenary, the FATF made the initial determination that Malta has substantially completed its action plan and warrants an on-site visit.”

The government said it noted this decision and committed itself to continue working towards higher standards.

Malta had to improve its implementation of three key anti-money laundering issues.

At the heart of that plan is an improved commitment to effectively fight tax crimes by using intelligence to catch tax cheats, and better policing of ultimate beneficial ownership rules.

The action plan key points

1. Showing that ownership information for companies based in Malta is accurate, and that authorities crack down decisively when information about company ownership is found to be inaccurate.

Gatekeepers that do not comply with their obligations to obtain accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership must be sanctioned.

2. Enhancing the use of financial intelligence by the government's Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit to support authorities pursuing criminal tax and related money laundering cases.

This includes clarifying the roles and responsibilities of the Revenue Commissioner and the FIAU.

3. Focusing FIAU analysis on criminal tax offences, to get it to produce intelligence that helps Maltese law enforcement detect and investigate cases in line with Malta’s identified ML risks related to tax evasion.