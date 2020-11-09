An exhibition of paintings by renowned artist Mario Caffaro Rore and his daughter Adriana is on at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria, until November 20. Titled Father and daughter, the exhibition is being curated by Joseph Calleja with the help of the Gozo cultural committee.

Mario Caffaro Rore was born in Turin in 1910. He loved art since he was a child. At the age of six, he used to say that he would want to become a painter when he grew up, with his wish eventually coming true.

He inherited the love of art from his father while from his mother he inherited his spirituality and the love for his family which transpires in his works.

When in 1932 Caffaro Rore got his diploma from the academy, one of his teachers, Prof. Giacomo Grosso, told his father: “Signor Caffaro, remember that your son is beginning his career from a point which many painters would be proud to reach at the end of their careers.”

Caffaro Rore has a lot of works in churches and private collections across Malta. His major work is the dome at the Mdina Cathedral which he did in 1950.

The artist and his family loved Malta and especially Gozo, which he visited several times.

His favourite place was Dwejra. He used to say that it was the most inspiring place and that when he died his spirit would hover for eternity over this place. He visited Dwejra last a year before he died in 2001.

Adriana, his daughter, is an established contemporary visual artist. Born in 1948, her first tutorship was without a doubt under her father. She was surrounded by art since she was born. Adriana was also influenced by the art movements of the 1960s, especially by Pop Art and Minimalism.

Adriana thought art and held several exhibitions in various places, including Malta.