A father and son were acquitted of attempting to kill a relative, striking him with a grinder, in the course of a heated argument triggered by the victim’s irrational behaviour.

Salvatore and Carlos Bonello, 54 and 30 respectively, stood accused of attempting to kill their relative in the incident at Għargħur nine years ago. It was sparked off by the mess that had been caused by the younger man while carrying out works on the front terrace of his mother’s home.

The mess set off the full-blown fight between the three men, during which Salvatore’s brother-in-law was allegedly hit with a grinder.

In the course of criminal proceedings against father and son, divergent versions of the incident emerged as the accused claimed that the victim had started the physical aggression as Carlos, after having said that he would clear up the mess, had gone back to his work.

Faced with such differing accounts, the Court had to assess every piece of circumstantial evidence to make sure that it was unambiguous.

The Court focused upon the negligible trace of blood found on the grinder, so negligible that the scientific expert could not elicit a DNA profile.

Had the attack truly taken place as described by the victim, there would have been more blood on the instrument, the Court concluded.

On the basis of all evidence put forward, the Court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, declared that the version given by the co-accused was more “realistic and credible,” and that the whole incident could have been avoided had the victim “not overstepped the limits of rational behaviour,” addressing his nephew within the limits of decency.

Lawyer Joseph Giglio and PL Quentin Tanti were defence counsel.