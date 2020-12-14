Jomike u Lydon's comedy lyrics makkjetti have won them the first edition of Malta's Got Talent.

The father and son duo were among nine finalists on Sunday's show with dance group Concept of Movement placing second and performer Ria Gauci third.

The other competitors were another singing duo Ike and Kaya, singer Yulan Law, rapper Il-Lapes, pole-dancer Matthias Camilleri, dance academy Kinetic and fireworks beatboxer Joseph ‘il-Kapxi’ Mangion.