The father of one of the youths involved in a dine-and-dash incident at a Msida establishment last week has apologised to the owner and settled the unpaid bill by donating €250 to a Gozitan charity at the restaurateur's suggestion.

The owners of the Italian restaurant Pasta and Co. told Times of Malta that five youths, aged around 17 years, dined and then dashed out of the establishment on Friday afternoon.

One of the Sicilian owners recognised the youths as fellow Sicilians and said they spoke in a dialect typical of Catania.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Bertrand Gatt contacted Il Corriere Di Ragusa which then carried a news report on the incident.

After reading the article, a man recognised his son from the pictures and reached out to the owners to settle the bill.

"He was very apologetic and offered to pay the €100," Gatt told Times of Malta on Monday.

"We told him to make a donation to Fondazzjoni Arka in Gozo and gave him their IBAN number. He called back and instead he donated €250."

Arka Foundation is a church-run voluntary, non-governmental organisation that houses people with disabilities and promotes their welfare.

Gatt also told Times of Malta that an Italian 'knight of Malta' based in Ragusa had also called him after seeing the article, wishing to settle the bill. He told him it had already been settled, but also suggested to him to make a donation to Arka, and he agreed.

The story echoes a similar one in Albania recently when Italy's embassy in Albania settled a restaurant bill left unpaid by four holidaying Italians after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded diplomats address it as a matter of national pride.