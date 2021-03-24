A man at the centre of a violent family row three years ago was spared punishment after both alleged victims chose not to testify, telling the court that since then, the “situation had improved”.

Christopher Cachia, a 38-year-old father, had landed under arrest on in March 2018, when a verbal altercation at his in-laws Siġġiewi home had escalated, sparking physical violence.

The argument allegedly broke out when the man called for his young son at his in-laws home and as words gave way to blows, the accused’s sister-in-law was hit by a wooden strip.

The accused himself had also sustained some injuries, turning up in court with a bandaged arm, held in a sling.

He had pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, as well as assaulting his father-in-law and breaching the peace.

As proceedings continued before the Magistrates’ court, the father-in-law chose not to testify since he was facing separate charges stemming from the same episode.

The other alleged victim also did not testify, her lawyer explaining that it had been a family argument and that since then “the situation had improved”.

In light of this, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, observed that the evidence put forward was not sufficient to prove the charges, acquitting the accused.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.