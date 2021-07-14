Harry Maguire’s father suffered two suspected broken ribs and struggled to breathe after being caught up in fan disturbances at the Euro 2020 final, the England defender revealed on Wednesday.

Alan Maguire, 56, and the Manchester United player’s agent Kenneth Shepherd were trampled by unruly ticketless fans before the match between England and Italy at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

“It was not a nice experience – it shook him up. It was scary. I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match,” Maguire told British tabloid The Sun.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta