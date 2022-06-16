A man has admitted in court that he pointed a shotgun at his terrified wife when an argument got out of hand.

The incident which took place on Tuesday evening at the couple’s Qormi residence and the 63-year old driver, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of his victim, was arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman explained that police had to intervene when the argument escalated to the point that the man aimed his gun straight at his wife’s face.

The accused admitted to a raft of charges, including causing slight injuries, insulting and threatening the victim, carrying a firearm while committing a crime, being in possession of unlicensed weapons and other breaches of arms laws.

His lawyer, Jason Grima, argued that although the accused had indeed been armed during the violent episode, he had a clean record sheet and had raised three kids with his wife.

After being given time to reconsider, the accused confirmed his guilty plea.

The defence lawyer requested bail pending judgment, arguing that the accused was sorry and had apologised.

No intention for the couple to separate

Moreover, once this was over, the couple planned to get back together and had no intention to separate, the court was told.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the charges.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution pointed out that the accused had cooperated with the police. The man needed guidance rather than effective imprisonment, went on Hayman, suggesting probation to help the accused address his anger management problems.

The prosecution also requested confiscation of the firearms found in the man’s possession, some of which were not licensed.

A probation order would be the best way forward, agreed the man’s lawyer, especially since the accused had never had any previous brush with the law.

The court put off the case to Monday for judgment and meanwhile remanded the accused in custody.