A father of three locked in personal separation proceedings with his wife was granted bail on Thursday following a violent incident at the couple’s matrimonial home on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Żabbar man, whose identity is not being disclosed to safeguard his children, ended up in police custody after allegedly insulting and threatening his wife and kids, causing the woman to fear violence.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard explained that the incident had been sparked by the couple’s ongoing separation proceedings.

The man pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, requested bail, arguing on the basis of the presumption of innocence and further pointing out that the court could provide for necessary measures to safeguard the victim without denying the accused his personal freedom.

Moreover, Dr Psaila argued that reports were not to be filed by the alleged victim in an attempt to seek undue advantage in separate proceedings before the courts.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €150 and a personal guarantee of €4,000, further ordering the man to sign the bail book twice a week.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.