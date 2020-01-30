A man who protested at a police station over his daughter's arrest ended behind bars himself after threatening and assaulting officers.

A court heard on Thursday how the 67-year-old grandfather last Monday called at St Julian’s police station at around 7pm after being asked by his daughter to take care of her young children since she had been arrested for the purpose of being escorted to court the next day.

When he got to the police station, the man angrily protested about the arrest, insisting that his daughter could go to court freely.

His behaviour escalated up to a point where he had to be restrained and arrested.

The man, whose name is not being published to protect the identity of the minors involved, admitted in court to assaulting and threatening a police sergeant and three constables and refusing to obey their legitimate orders.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit conditionally discharged him for three years and fined him €1,000.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.