A father who allegedly urged his 14-year-old daughter not to “go with men”, telling her to masturbate instead, was remanded in custody upon arraignment as an alleged sexual offender.

The 45-year-old Libyan plasterer from St Paul’s Bay, currently going through separation proceedings from his wife while in a relationship with another woman, landed in trouble after his estranged wife reported him to the police for allegedly breaching a court-imposed curfew.

Yet, when officers turned up at his wife’s home, the man’s daughter claimed that she had been sexually abused by her father.

The girl said that the accused had told her that she did not have to “go with men” since she could seek sexual self-gratification and had allegedly proceeded to show her how by touching her over her clothes.

He even allegedly invited her to watch a porn movie.

Her friend also claimed she had gone through a similar experience with the accused.

When the man was questioned by the police he denied the allegations, saying that he had spoken to the girl’s mother along those lines but had never told such things directly to his daughter.

On Thursday afternoon, the man was charged with defilement, committing the alleged sexual acts with the girl who is under 15 and his own daughter, as well as aiding and abetting her defilement.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Mario Mifsud, made no request for bail at arraignment stage but requested the court to direct the prosecution to summon its civilian witnesses, particularly the minors, at the first hearing.

The court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, also banned the publication of the accused’s name so as to safeguard the interests of the daughter.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Darlene Grima. Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri were defence counsel.