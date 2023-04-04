A father who claimed to police that he was “only joking” when he touched his 11-year old daughter in an intimate manner, has ended up facing criminal charges in court.

The 52-year old, whose name and home town were banned from publication, insisted during police questioning that he had “no bad intentions” when he was quizzed about the allegations made by his daughter, prosecuting inspector Inspectors Joseph Busuttil told a Magistrates' court.

The girl had opened up to a social worker at school explaining how her father had a habit of touching her bottom or her developing breasts. Although she repeatedly made it clear to him that his behaviour unnerved and upset her, he persisted, simply shrugging off her complaints.

Even his wife had told him to stop. But the man apparently did not take heed, the inspector said.

The girl told police that she had once even escaped from home because of her father’s actions.

After speaking to the social worker, police stepped in and the case was referred by the Domestic Violence unit to the Vice Squad.

When police spoke to the father, pointing out that such behaviour was not on, he again insisted that he was “just joking and had no bad intentions.”

On Tuesday, the man pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sexual acts as well as acts of physical intimacy with the girl who was a vulnerable person in terms of law since she was under 15.

“There are ways of joking with kids…It’s important to have a sense of humour….But such things are no joke. These are very serious matters….this is not joking but abuse,” observed Magistrate Joseph Mifsud.

The accused’s legal aid lawyer, Brandon Kirk Muscat, did not request bail.

The court advised the man to reflect on his actions, whilst urging the police to assist the girl through the victim support unit and help her through this traumatic experience.

AG lawyers Sean G Azzopardi and Danika M Vella prosecuted, together with Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Dorianne Tabone.